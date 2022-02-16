Lone Pine Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Lone Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233,934 shares during the quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.54% of Confluent worth $83,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. 22,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,235,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFLT shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $16,158,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 631,093 shares of company stock worth $43,989,775.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.