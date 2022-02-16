Lone Pine Capital LLC Acquires 4,078,246 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares during the period. Farfetch makes up 2.9% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 6.48% of Farfetch worth $859,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 322,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after buying an additional 198,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 57.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 202,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,548. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $73.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.