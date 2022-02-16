London Co. of Virginia Sells 326,855 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326,855 shares during the quarter. STORE Capital accounts for 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $266,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. 30,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.