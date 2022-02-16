London Co. of Virginia Increases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 68.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,725,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699,123 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Ball were worth $155,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ball by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Ball by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Ball by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,594. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

