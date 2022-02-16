London Co. of Virginia Acquires Shares of 544,929 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 544,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,055,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $154,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.10.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.75. 34,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,781. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares valued at $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

