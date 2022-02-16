Loews (NYSE:L) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Loews (NYSE:L) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE L opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $185,892,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 13,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,799,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 521.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 359,872 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Loews by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

