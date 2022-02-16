LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $71.94.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

