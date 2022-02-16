LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin Purchases 25,000 Shares

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $23,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LVO stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12. LiveOne Inc has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 579.74% and a negative net margin of 46.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.