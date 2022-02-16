Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Position Increased by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 38.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for about 1.1% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,560 shares of company stock worth $5,212,747. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

