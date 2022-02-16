LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0043 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $3.08 million and $1,552.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000796 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00044055 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

