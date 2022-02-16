Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,982 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,686 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,045 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.97 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

