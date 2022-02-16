Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $998,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. International Business Machines makes up about 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,182. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

