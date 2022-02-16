Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3,818.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

