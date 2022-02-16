Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,739.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,847,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 898,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,585,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,253,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day moving average of $158.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

