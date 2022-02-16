Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,234 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Whirlpool accounts for 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.02. 5,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,929. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.51 and a 200 day moving average of $217.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $183.75 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 19.74%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

