Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.07.

NASDAQ HON traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $187.08. 37,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,120. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.55. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.54 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

