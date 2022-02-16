Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Graypoint LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706. JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Corporate Bond Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.