LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NXCLF remained flat at $$2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.01 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LIFULL has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

LIFULL Company Profile

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

