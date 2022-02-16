LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Down 36.6% in January

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NXCLF remained flat at $$2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.01 million, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LIFULL has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.
LIFULL Company Profile
