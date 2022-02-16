Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 98,168 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,529 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 98,168 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.05. 1,595,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,253,148. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

