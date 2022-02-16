Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,947 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 766,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $135.49. The stock had a trading volume of 398,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,611,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day moving average of $146.43. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

