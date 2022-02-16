Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

