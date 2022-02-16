Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.88. 8,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.44. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.73 and a 52 week high of $109.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

