Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 867 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,163,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 237,367 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 171,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 47,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.21. The stock had a trading volume of 101,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,114. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

