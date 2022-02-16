Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 103,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 821,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,883,578. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

