Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USA. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 260.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 166,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of USA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 854,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.46.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
