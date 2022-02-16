Lethean (LTHN) Trading 35% Lower This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $704,409.60 and approximately $70.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.56 or 0.07142266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.64 or 0.00770260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013317 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00409220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00219151 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.