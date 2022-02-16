LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.
TREE stock opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.19. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.