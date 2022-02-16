LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

TREE stock opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.19. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1,221.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 24.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

