Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.100-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.90 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.Leidos also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-$6.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of LDOS traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.50. 1,941,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,672. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.71. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 55.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after buying an additional 232,498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $8,627,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Leidos by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

