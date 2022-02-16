Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $601,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $675.25. 3,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,426. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $670.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.84 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $699.72.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.