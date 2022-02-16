Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $11.90 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,556,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 126.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $224.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

