Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,177,700 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the January 15th total of 1,973,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 635.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LTTHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 180 ($2.44) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of LTTHF stock remained flat at $$2.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

