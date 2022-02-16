Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the January 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,480. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $22.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

