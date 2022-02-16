Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $62.98 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,481,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,975,000. Discovery accounts for approximately 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCA traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 424,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643,857. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.46.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

