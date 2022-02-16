Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
