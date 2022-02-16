Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in Laureate Education by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 658,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laureate Education by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 216,725 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Laureate Education by 104,107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the period.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

