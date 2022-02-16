Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

Shares of LTRX opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $208.51 million, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.30.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $100,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,849. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lantronix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 564,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in Lantronix by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 580,826 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lantronix by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

