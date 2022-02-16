Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $9.99 Million Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti comprises 5.0% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $9,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UI. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.40. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,471. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $401.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UI. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

