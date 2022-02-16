La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

NYSE LZB opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,602 over the last 90 days. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,484,000 after buying an additional 87,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 371,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

