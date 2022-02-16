Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $75.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.70.

KYMR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

