Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
KURA stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.
About Kura Oncology
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
