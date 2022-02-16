Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.