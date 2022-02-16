Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) PT Set at €32.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €32.50 ($36.93) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

