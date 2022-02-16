Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. from 1,120.00 to 1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Komercní banka a.s. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMERF opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53.

Komercní banka, a.s. engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Retail Banking segment provides products and services to individuals, predominantly current and savings accounts, term deposits, building savings, pension insurance, overdrafts, credit card loans, personal loans, and mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.