Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. Koito Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $76.29.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
