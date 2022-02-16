KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $23.72

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.72, but opened at $22.76. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 1,598 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. raised their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $586,707.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,651,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KnowBe4 by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,928,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,179 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $69,733,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the fourth quarter worth $66,205,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

