KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNBE. raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $264,025.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. KnowBe4 has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.