KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.13.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

