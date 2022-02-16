KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,730 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,516,586,000 after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,158,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,536,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,289,000 after acquiring an additional 130,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

