KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

