Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Shares Sold by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) by 81.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kiromic BioPharma were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 1,045.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 108,890 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,796. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.