Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
KFS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 119,904 shares of company stock worth $654,711. Insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
