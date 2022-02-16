Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KFS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 119,904 shares of company stock worth $654,711. Insiders own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

