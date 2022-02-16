KickToken (KICK) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $2.62 million and $285,526.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,682,842 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

